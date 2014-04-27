RHP Trevor Bauer has been impressive in three starts at Triple-A Columbus, having recorded a 2-0 record and 0.96 ERA in 18 2/3 innings. Bauer could be called up as early as next week if Sunday’s starter, RHP Danny Salazar, doesn’t turn around a season that’s seen him compile a 7.85 ERA.

3B Carlos Santana got a vote of confidence from manager Terry Francona before Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants, then did nothing to justify it in the game. Francona insisted he was sticking with Santana, despite a .133 batting average, in the cleanup spot because he likes having the switch hitter slotted between lefties 2B Jason Kipnis and LF Michael Brantley. But Santana saw his average plummet even farther -- to .128 -- on a day he twice failed to bring home runners from second base.

RHP Danny Salazar has failed to complete six innings in any of his four starts. His ERA (7.85) belies his recent form, which has been even worse. He’s given up 14 runs in 12 2/3 innings in his last three starts.