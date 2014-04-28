3B Carlos Santana’s season-long slump seemingly grows deeper every day. Santana, the Indians’ cleanup hitter, was 0-for-4 in Sunday’s loss to San Francisco. He is now hitless in his last 11 at bats, is hitting .068 in his last 18 games (4-for-63), and .122 for the season overall.

RHP Danny Salazar, who needed a good start Sunday, provided one, even though the Indians lost 4-1 to the Giants. Salazar, who is still winless this season, pitched seven innings and held San Francisco to one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. The only run he allowed came on back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning by third baseman Pablo Sandoval and shortstop Brandon Crawford. “He gave up two two-out doubles, and that was it,” said manager Terry Francona. “That’s a pretty good ballgame right there.”

RHP Cody Allen had not allowed a run over his first 12 appearances this year, covering 9 1/3 innings, prior to giving up a three-run walk-off home run to San Francisco 2B Brandon Hicks on Sunday. “I was trying to throw a good fastball down and away, but it didn’t work,” he said. “It’s one of those things. I threw a bad pitch and he hit it.”

RHP Justin Masterson, a 14-game winner and American League All-Star last year, has yet to win a game in 2014. Masterson, who will start Monday night in Anaheim, Calif., against. the Angels, is 0-0 with a 4.50. The Indians are 3-2 in Masterson’s five starts.