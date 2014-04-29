FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#Echo Trending HP
April 30, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber will make his sixth start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. In his last start, Kluber threw his first career complete game, allowing one unearned run and striking out 11 in a 5-1 win over the Royals. He has never pitched against the Angels.

DH Carlos Santana went into Monday’s game against the Angels hitting just .122 for the season, including .093 (4-for-43) on the road, and .094 (3-for-32) against left-handers. The Angels had LHP Tyler Skaggs on the mound. “Right now he has temporary amnesia,” Indians manager Terry Francona said before the game. “But that will go away.” It went away in Santana’s second at-bat, when the slugger launched a pitch from Skaggs into the Indians bullpen beyond the left field fence for a three-run home run. Santana finished the game 2-for-4.

C Yan Gomes went 1-for-3 Monday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to eight in a row. Gomes is batting .321 (9-for-28) during the streak.

RHP Justin Masterson gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks (one intentional) in 7 1/3 innings to get the loss Monday against the Angels. Masterson received a no-decision in each of his first four starts, so he finishes without a win in April.

