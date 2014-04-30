RHP Corey Kluber gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks (one intentional) in 4 2/3 innings against the Angels on Tuesday. The big blow was a two-out, two-run single by Angels 2B Howie Kendrick in the fifth inning, which came after a replay review overturned what initially was ruled an inning-ending double play, extending the inning. “He had to work so hard,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Early on, you could tell (the Angels) knew he was going to work ahead and they were really hacking. I think the leadoff hitter got on the first six innings, and he wriggled out of the majority of it by making some really good pitches.”

RHP Zach McAllister will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday when he faces the Angels. He will be pitching on three days’ rest because Indians manager Terry Francona decided to skip RHP Carlos Carrasco in the rotation. McAllister is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against Los Angeles.

2B Jason Kipnis left Tuesday’s game against the Angels in the fourth inning with an abdominal strain on his right side. Kipnis hurt himself while swinging the bat and grounding into a double play in the top of the fourth. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday, but he is expected to miss at least a game or two.

DH Jason Giambi got his second start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. He missed most of spring training and the first three weeks of the season because of a broken rib. Giambi went 0-for-4 Tuesday and is now 0-for-9 this year.

1B Nick Swisher was not in the starting lineup Tuesday for the first time this season. Manager Terry Francona said it was just a day off for Swisher, who began the night hitting .221 with two homers and 10 RBIs. Swisher struck out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter.

RHP Carlos Carrasco is being moved from the rotation to the bullpen, manager Terry Francona said. Carrasco, who is 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA in four starts, expressed disappointment at the move, but Francona said Carrasco needs to just go out and pitch when called upon. “This isn’t a career move,” Francona said. “This is just for now, this is what we’re doing.”