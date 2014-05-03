2B Jason Kipnis was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained right oblique. Kipnis suffered the injury during an at bat against the Angels on April 29. Indians officials say Kipnis will likely be sidelined for three to five weeks.

3B Carlos Santana, who has been in a season long slump, is showing signs of coming out of it. Santana’s batting average dipped as low as .122 on the team’s recent west coast trip, but he homered Friday night vs. Chicago, his third home run in the last four games. “He’s such a good hitter,” said Manager Terry Francona, “that when he gets hot, it’s not just singles. He can carry a team when he gets hot.”

RHP Danny Salazar needed 101 pitches to get through five innings, but it was enough for him to get the win, a 12-5 decision over the White Sox. Salazar, 1-3, is only the third Indians starting pitcher to win a game this year.

INF Jose Ramirez has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Ramirez takes the place of 2B Jason Kipnis, who was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained oblique. At Columbus Ramirez was hitting .319 with 4 home runs and 17 RBIs.