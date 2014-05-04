C Yan Gomes has been placed on the paternity list. His wife, Jenna, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a girl named Brooklyn Mae, at a suburban Cleveland hospital Saturday morning. Gomes is hitting .261 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

DH Jason Giambi left the game in the sixth inning due to a problem with his right calf. “It’s either a cramp or a strain, but he couldn’t get it to stop,” manager Terry Francona said.

INF Elliot Johnson was designated for assignment prior to Saturday’s game. Johnson appeared in seven games and hit .105 (2-for-19).

OF Michael Bourn left the game in the fourth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. “He doesn’t think it’s bad, and we don’t either, but we’ll know more tomorrow,” manager Terry Francona said.

C George Kottaras’ contract has been purchased from Triple-A Charlotte. Kottaras, who was hitting .080 (2-for-25) at Charlotte, takes the place of C Yan Gomes, who was placed on the Paternity List on Saturday.

LHP Nick Hagadone has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 10 relief appearances at Columbus, Hagadone was 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA. With the addition of Hagadone, the Indians are now carrying nine relievers.