RHP Corey Kluber struck out seven consecutive batters Sunday, breaking the Indians’ record for most consecutive strikeouts by a pitcher. The previous record of four was done four times. “I wasn’t keeping track,” said Kluber of the strikeouts. “I just trying to stay in the flow of the game and keep it going.”

RHP Josh Tomlin will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Tuesday’s game vs. Minnesota. Tomlin will replace RHP Carlos Carrasco, who has been moved to the bullpen. In five starts at Columbus, Tomlin was 2-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

OF Michael Bourn was not in the lineup Sunday due to tightness in his left hamstring, a condition that forced him out of Saturday’s game in the fourth inning. Indians officials appear willing to wait another day or two before deciding if Bourn will be placed on the disabled list.

C George Kottaras, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus 24 hours earlier, started Sunday and hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats. Kottaras is the first player in Indians history to hit home runs in his first two plate appearances with the team. “It’s not something I was trying to do, but it’s a good feeling,” said Kottaras.

OF Nyjer Morgan has been recalled from Columbus and was in the lineup Sunday in center field and hitting leadoff. OF Michael Bourn was unavailable due to tightness in his left hamstring.

LHP Nick Hagadone has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Hagadone was recalled from Columbus on Saturday, but was returned to Columbus Sunday when the Indians recalled OF Nyjer Morgan from Columbus. Morgan was needed to cover for OF Michael Bourn, who is sidelined with tightness in his left hamstring.