Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
May 7, 2014

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Yan Gomes was activated off the paternity list Monday. Gomes’ wife, Jenna, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a girl named Brooklyn Mae, on May 4.

DH Jason Giambi was placed on the disabled list Monday with a strained right calf. Giambi spent the first three weeks of the season on the DL with a fractured rib. He is hitless in 10 at-bats this season.

RHP Josh Tomlin will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Tuesday night’s game vs. the Twins. Tomlin lost the spring training competition for the fifth spot in the rotation to RHP Carlos Carrasco, but Carrasco has now been moved to the bullpen, and Tomlin will assume that spot in the rotation. In five starts at Columbus, Tomlin was 2-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

OF Michael Bourn missed his second straight game Monday due to a strained left hamstring. Indians officials are hopeful Bourn could return to the lineup without having to spend time on the disabled list. “He’s not ready to play yet, but he’s real close,” said manager Terry Francona.


