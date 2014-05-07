RHP John Axford was unavailable Tuesday because he had pitched in each of the last three days, two of those being games in which he gave up home runs in the last inning of the game, leading to an Indians loss. “His stuff is good, there’s just too many walks,” said manager Terry Francona of Axford, who has walked 10 in 13 innings.

RHP Josh Tomlin pitched into the seventh inning to get the win Tuesday. It was Tomlin’s first major league start since July 27, 2012, and his first major league win since July 5, 2012. Tomlin had Tommy John surgery in August of 2012 and missed most of the 2013 while rehabbing from the surgery. “It’s very satisfying, having put in all the hard work,” Tomlin said. “There are never any guarantees that you’ll come back from this surgery. It’s always in the back of your mind.”

OF Michael Bourn Tuesday sat out his third consecutive game with a tight left hamstring. Bourn tested the hamstring prior to the game and said it is feeling better. “Hopefully I can get back playing again in the next two or three days,” he said.

C George Kottaras was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Josh Tomlin, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Kottaras only appeared in one game with the Indians but became the first player in Indians history to hit home runs in each of his first two plate appearances with the team.