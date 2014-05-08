RHP John Axford, the Indians closer, got a much needed win Wednesday in the Indians’ 4-3 win over Minnesota on a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning by 2B Mike Aviles. In his previous two appearances, Axford had blown saves in both games, having given up home runs in the last inning of both games. “It was huge for me personally, but more important for the team,” Axford said. “We haven’t had one of those (walk-off win) moments yet. Those are always fun to enjoy as a team.”

RHP Danny Salazar had seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings vs. the Twins on Wednesday. Salazar leads the Indians with an average of 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, and the Indians as a staff lead the American League in strikeouts.

OF Michael Bourn could return to the Indians’ lineup as early as Thursday. Bourn has not played in the last three games due to tightness in his left hamstring, but he says he feels well enough that he hopes to start Thursday’s game with the Twins.

INF Mike Aviles’ walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Indians to a 4-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday. The hit was Aviles’ third of the game and first three-hit game since July 26 of last year vs. Texas. Over his last four games, Aviles is hitting .538 (7-for-13) to raise his average to .302.