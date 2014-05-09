OF Michael Bourn returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous three games with a tight left hamstring. Bourn was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a sacrifice fly.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera shook his way out of a season-long slump with a four-hit game that included two doubles, a home run and three RBIs on Thursday. “That shows how smart I am. I was going to give him a day off,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

RHP Justin Masterson, in the first five innings of his win over Minnesota on Thursday, held the Twins scoreless on one hit and threw just 50 pitches. In the sixth and seventh innings, Masterson gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits, with three walks. “The first five innings he was really in control, and even after that he never really got hit hard,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

INF Mike Aviles was one of the offensive ringleaders as the Indians won three of four games in their series with Minnesota. Aviles was 8-for-11 in the series. His batting average during the series rose from .250 to .328.