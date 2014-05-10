RHP Corey Kluber allowed just two earned runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. He is 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 38 strikeouts over his last four starts.

RHP Zach McAllister is scheduled to start for Cleveland on Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The 26-year-old will be starting on his normal rest after logging his second scoreless outing of the season Monday against Minnesota. He matched a career-high by striking out eight Twins.

2B Jason Kipnis (15-day disabled list, strained right oblique) has been cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat this weekend. He was hurt hitting into a double play on April 29 against the Angels. The All-Star second baseman was batting .236.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-4 and hit his third homer of the season Friday in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Cabrera homered in consecutive games for the first time since last September.

LF Michael Brantley, the second-hardest player to strike out in the American League (10 times in 128 at-bats entering play Friday), struck out twice.