RHP John Axford has at least temporarily been removed from his post as the Indians closer, manager Terry Francona said Saturday. Francona told reporters that he hopes Axford will regain that role, but his recent struggles have forced the Indians to go with a closer-by-committee for the time being. The Indians will pitch the ninth based on situation matchups rather than use Axford, signed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason. Axford has converted nine of 11 save opportunities with a 4.91 ERA, but he has permitted five runs and six hits in his last four appearances.

RHP Zach McAllister has lost three straight decisions after a career-high-tying three-game winning streak. After losing to the Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field, McAllister is 0-3 with a 5.75 ERA in his last four starts compared to 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his first four starts. McAllister allowed five runs on Saturday, tying his season high, and failed to finish the fifth inning for the third time this season. He is now 1-3 with a 6.08 ERA in five road starts this season.

3B Carlos Santana is batting just .036 (1-for-28) over his last eight games after hitting .400 (6-for-15) with four extra-base hits and eight RBIs in four games from April 28-May 2. Before that brief resurgence, Santana was stuck in a 3-for-58 skid for 16 games. Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters the club will “have a lot of patience” with Santana, reaffirming that, “He’s our cleanup hitter” as well as “arguably our best hitter, our most productive hitter.”

RHP Josh Tomlin will make his second start of the season after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Tomlin worked into the seventh inning and picked up his first major league win since July 5, 2012, on Tuesday against the Twins. Tomlin pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings for Triple-A Columbus prior to his promotion, posting a 2-1 record and 2.06 ERA overall in 35 Triple-A innings. In four career starts against the Rays, Tomlin is 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA.

INF Lonnie Chisenhall played first base during the eighth inning of the Indians’ 7-1 loss to the Rays on Saturday. It was his first professional appearance at the position, including his minor league career. Chisenhall then led off the ninth inning with a single while assuming Nick Swisher’s spot in the lineup.