RHP John Axford made his first appearance Tuesday since being removed as the Indians closer, tossing a perfect inning in Cleveland’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Axford struck out one and needed just 10 pitches to get through the frame. The Indians have said they would like to get Axford the closer’s job back but he’s going to need to turn in a number of performances like this in a row after blowing two saves and walking nearly as many batters as he struck out while he served as the club’s ninth-inning man.

RHP Corey Kluber, who will get the ball for Wednesday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays, is coming off an outing in which he struck out nine batters in a win over the Rays. The outing before that, Kluber fanned a career-high 13 batters, which included a span of seven consecutive at one point to set a club record. Kluber has been dealing this season and sports the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career. The 28-year-old has faced the Blue Jays only once in his career and it came earlier in the season. He was dealt the loss after surrendering five runs, four earned, on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings of work.

CF Michael Bourn hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games after singling in the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. That’s the good news. Overall, Bourn -- who didn’t make his season debut until April 16 due to a hamstring injury -- is hitting just .256 with a .287 on-base percentage and has stolen just two bases. After playing his whole career in the National League, Bourn’s numbers declined in 2013, his first season with the Indians and first in the American League, so his slow start shouldn’t be dismissed. If Bourn is running less often, something he did last season, he does not provide Cleveland with nearly enough value.

LF Michael Brantley had an 11-game hitting streak snapped in Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the longest active streak in the American League and one shy of matching the 12-game streak that teammate Carlos Santana strung together last September. Brantley hit .356 over the streak. The 26-year-old has been hitting with more power this season, as he already has seven homers on the season, which is three shy from the carer-high 10 he hit last season. Brantley has always been a high-contact player who is difficult to strikeout, which he still is, but the new-found power makes him a much more complete player.