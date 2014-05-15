RHP Danny Salazar will be working on seven days of rest in making his eighth start of the season after working 6 1/3 innings on May 7. He has 21 strikeouts over his past 17 2/3 innings. He made his major league debut last July 11 against the Blue Jays and had seven strikeouts in six innings and allowed one run. He was the first Indians’ pitcher to strike out seven in his debut since 1964.

C Yan Gomes, a former Blue Jay, had a tenacious 12-pitch at-bat before hitting a three-run homer in the ninth inning to complete the scoring in the 15-4 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. It was an impressive at-bat because of the situation. “That’s a really good at-bat,” manager Terry Francona said. “You’ve got a guy who’s a catcher and it’s easy to lose focus in games like that and he grinded one away and he ended up with a three-run homer. Good for him.” Said OF David Murphy who had five hits and five RBI on Wednesday: “Yan had one of the best at-bats I’ve seen in my life. It just said that regardless of what type of situation, he’s not going to waste an at-bat. Those are the type of guys that we love having on this team.”

C George Kottaras, who is the only player to homer in his first two-bats as a Cleveland Indian, has accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus after he cleared waivers. Kottaras replaces C Roberto Perez who was placed on the seven-day minor league disabled list with a hamstring injury.

OF Nyjer Morgan (mild right knee sprain) was wearing a walking cast on his right knee. He had just replaced LF Michael Brantley (mid/lower back tightness) in the bottom of the fifth when he injured his knee pursuing a double by DH Adam Lind. He finished the inning but did not return. “Nyjer banged his knee on that ball,” Francona said. “We need to see how he shows up in the morning.” INF Mike Aviles moved from second base to left field in the bottom of the sixth. INF Jose Ramirez, who batted for Morgan in the sixth, stayed in the game at second base.

LF Michael Brantley (mid/lower back tightness) was taken out of Wednesday’s 15-4 win over the Blue Jays in the middle of the fifth inning. Manager Terry Francona said that he did not know whether Brantley would be available for Thursday’s series finale. “We’ll see,” Francona said. “He didn’t do it on one specific play, he just kind of felt it.” OF Nyjer Morgan took over from Murphy in left field but he had to come out after the fifth because he suffered a mild right-knee sprain going for DH Adam Lind’s double in the bottom of the fifth.