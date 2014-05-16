RHP Zach McAllister will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics, making his ninth start of the season. McAllister, who will be pitching on extra rest, is coming off one of his worst outings of the season -- he lasted just 4 1/3 innings and surrendered five runs on eight hits. He faced Oakland in his first start of the season, lasting a season-low four innings in a no-decision.

1B/DH Jesus Aguilar was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday after the Indians placed OF Nyger Morgan (sprained right knee) on the 15-day disabled list. Aguilar went 0-for-2 in his major-league debut, walking in his first plate appearance. When he got the news of the promotion, his wife and mother were the first people he called. “I said, ‘Hey, your son is going to play in the big leagues,'” Aguilar said. “She was very excited. She was crying. It was a great moment for my family.” Aguilar hit .298 with seven homers and 19 RBI in 37 games at Columbus.

OF David Murphy homered and went 2-for-4 in the Indians’ 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Most impressively, Murphy hit the homer off LHP J.A. Happ, marking just the second time he has gone deep against a southpaw since the start of last season. The big night came after Murphy went 5-for-6 with three doubles and five RBIs in Cleveland’s 15-4 blowout win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Murphy has bumped his average from .243 to .280 over the last two games. The 32-year-old, who signed with the Indians in the offseason, has hits in 21 of his 34 starts.

OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after injuring himself Wednesday in a 15-4 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. Morgan hurt his knee trying to track a ball in the fifth inning of the win. He slammed his knee on the hard Rogers Centre AstroTurf and left the game once the inning was completed. He went back to Cleveland to get an MRI and have the knee further evaluated. “When he went after that ball in left field, you could tell he was kind of trying to maybe dive and he got caught in between, and then he kind of got in an awkward position,” manager Terry Francona said. “He said the next time he ran is when he felt like a little pop, so we got him out of the game. We’ll get him imaged.” Morgan is hitting .341 this season.