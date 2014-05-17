RHP Zach McAllister had a nightmarish start Friday, striking out the three batters he faced in the first inning, then giving up eight runs in the second inning in an 11-1 loss to Oakland. McAllister was removed from the game after giving up eight runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. “In the second inning you want to give the guy a chance to get through it, to maybe gather himself,” said manager Terry Francona. “You don’t want to go to your pen in the second inning, but it wasn’t happening for Zach.”

2B Jason Kipnis, on the disabled list since April 30 with a strained oblique, could begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next few days.

RHP Trevor Bauer will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will replace RHP Danny Salazar in the starting rotation starting Tuesday vs. Detroit. Salazar, who was 1-4 with a 5.56 ERA in eight starts, has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Bauer is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts at Columbus.

RHP Danny Salazar has been pulled from the starting rotation and optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In eight starts for the Indians Salazar was 1-4 with a 5.56 ERA. “Right now when he makes mistakes, he’s paying for it,” said Manager Terry Francona. “He’s not pitching deep into games, which hurts our pen. He’s not locating his fastball down in the zone, his curve is inconsistent and he’s gotten away from his changeup, which is one of his best pitches.”

LHP Kyle Crockett was called up from Double-A Akron on Friday, and made his major league debut in the game, giving up one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Crockett is the first player from the 2013 June Draft to make it to the major leagues. In a total of 36 relief appearances last year and this year, Crockett was 1-0 with a 0.45 ERA. In 40 1/3 innings he allowed two earned runs on 24 hits, with 49 strikeouts and 8 walks. He averaged 10.9 strikeouts and 1.8 walks per nine innings. “It’s been a whirlwind. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Crockett of being in the major leagues less than a year after being drafted.

OF Nyjer Morgan has a strained ligament in his right knee, an MRI revealed. Manager Terry Francona said no surgery is necessary. Morgan was placed on the disabled list after injuring the knee while chasing a fly ball in Toronto on May 14.