Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
May 18, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Jesus Aguilar made his first major-league start at first base Saturday and made a crucial error when he dropped a throw on what should have been an inning-ending double play in the seventh inning. It led to a three-run Oakland rally. “He just dropped it,” said manager Terry Francona, whose team has made 43 errors, by far the most of any American League team.

LHP T.J. House was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Although he was a starter at Columbus, House was recalled to help the Indians’ overworked bullpen. In seven starts at Columbus, House was 1-2 with a 2.40 ERA. He made his major-league debut by pitching a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.

RHP C.C. Lee was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In 13 relief appearances Lee had a 4.76 ERA, with 11 strikeouts and three walks in 11 1/3 innings.

OF Michael Brantley singled in the sixth inning Saturday. That extended his home hitting streak to 14 games -- the longest home hitting streak in the majors this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
