3B Carlos Santana was moved from the cleanup spot in the order to the No. 7 position. He went 0-for-4 Sunday, dropping his average to .152, which ranks last among all American League regulars. “It’s just not clicking for him yet,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s too good of a hitter for that not to change, but it’s less glaring when he’s lower in the order.”

1B Nick Swisher, who hit in the No. 2 spot in the batting order all season, was moved to the No. 6 spot Sunday. He went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .196. Swisher has twice as many errors (six) as home runs (three).

RHP Justin Masterson had his worst start of the season Sunday, giving up seven runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings during a 13-3 loss to Oakland. “My next one will be good. Don’t worry. This was an anomaly,” said Masterson, who after going 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA and being selected to the American League All-Star team last year is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA in 10 starts this year.

LF Michael Brantley’s career high for home runs is 10, achieved last year. He already has eight this year, including one in the fifth inning Sunday. Brantley extended his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 15 games. The record for longest hitting streak at the stadium by an Indians hitter is 18 games, done by Kenny Lofton in 1996 and by Roberto Alomar in 2000.