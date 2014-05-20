FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Trevor Bauer will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday and join the Indians’ starting rotation. He will start Tuesday night vs. Detroit. Bauer, who was 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts at Columbus, takes the spot in the rotation of RHP Danny Salazar, who was optioned to Columbus last week.

1B Jesus Aguilar’s infield single in the fifth inning Monday was his first major league hit. Aguilar also picked up his first two major league RBIs on that single and a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

DH Jason Giambi is expected to be activated off the disabled list Tuesday. Giambi has been on the DL since May 5 with a strained right calf. He has appeared in just four games this year and is 0-for-10.

OF Michael Brantley had a double and a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday. Brantley has hit in 16 consecutive games at Progressive Field. The longest home hitting streak at Progressive Field by an Indians player is 18 games by Kenny Lofton in 1996 and Roberto Alomar in 2000. The longest hitting streak at Progressive Field by a visiting player is 22 games by Texas SS Elvis Andrus.

