RHP Trevor Bauer was recalled from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday, and he pitched six innings and was the winning pitcher in a 6-2 victory over Detroit. “That’s not the easiest assignment, coming up from Triple-A and having to face that team,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

INF Justin Sellers was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. In 141 at-bats at Columbus, Sellers was hitting .227 with no home runs and 15 RBIs.

1B Jesus Aguilar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. After being recalled on May 15, Aguilar appeared in four games with the Indians and was 1-for-7 with two RBIs.

LHP T.J. House was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. House was recalled from Columbus on May 17 and in one appearance pitched one scoreless inning.

INF Jose Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. Ramirez was recalled from Columbus on May 2. In 25 at-bats with the Indians, Ramirez hit .080 with no homers and one RBI.

DH Jason Giambi was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game. Giambi had been on the DL since May 5 with a strained right calf.

OF Michael Brantley’s first-inning single Tuesday extended his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 17 games, one shy of the Indians record. The club record for longest hitting streak at Progressive Field is 18, shared by Kenny Lofton (1996) and Roberto Alomar (2000).