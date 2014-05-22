RHP Zach McAllister continues to struggle. In his start Wednesday vs. the Tigers he gave up five runs on five hits in two innings. In his last six starts McAllister is 0-4 with a 9.51 ERA. “If my stuff wasn’t there it would be more frustrating,” he said. “But my stuff is there. It’s a matter of executing better.”

RHP Josh Tomlin, who was the Indians’ scheduled starter Thursday in Baltimore, will miss that start because he pitched the last three innings of the Indians’ 11-10 win over the Tigers in 13 innings Wednesday. “I don’t know if I’ve ever done that before, but I was fine. My start was tomorrow, so I was ready,” Tomlin said.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall doubled and homered off Detroit RHP Max Scherzer Wednesday. The home run was Chisenhall’s first of the year, but he has otherwise been the Indians’ leading hitter for most of the season. He was 6-for-14 (.429) on the homestand and is hitting .367 overall.

OF Michael Brantley had four hits Wednesday, raising his batting average to .302. Brantley hit in 18 consecutive home games, tying him with Kenny Lofton (1996) and Roberto Alomar (2000) for the longest hitting streak at Progressive Field in the 20-year history of the ballpark. “He continues to be so good in so many areas,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s turning into one of the premier players in the league.”