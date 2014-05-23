RHP Zach McAllister was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a lower back strain. The injury might have played a role in his struggles so far this season. He is 3-4 with 5.89 ERA in 10 starts. McAllister lasted just two innings in his most recent outing against the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Manager Terry Francona did not know how long McAllister has dealt with the injury or how much it impacted his performance. “Guys like to pitch and they don’t say stuff,” Francona said. “I think he’s gonna be OK, but I don’t think this has been helping. We put him on the DL to let him simmer down, and then we’ll get him going again.”

LHP T.J. House was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Columbus, and he is expected to start Friday against the Orioles. House made his major league debut with the Indians on May 17, throwing a perfect inning against Oakland. He was 1-2 with a 2.40 ERA in seven starts with Columbus.

LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. He appeared in 4 1/3 innings for Cleveland this season and had a 2.08 ERA with one strikeout and three walks. “This was not something we wanted to do. He did not earn a demotion,” manager Terry Francona said. “Knowing there’s going to be roster moves and everything, I don’t doubt he will be back here.”

RHP Mark Lowe had his contact purchased by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus. Lowe caught Cleveland manager Terry Francona’s eye when the right-hander was in spring training with Tampa Bay this year. “He’s got major league experience,” Francona said. “He had some injury issues. Got himself healthy and had a great camp.” Lowe was 1-1 with eight saves for Columbus with a 3.86 ERA in 16 relief appearances.

OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He has been sidelined since May 15 after being injured against the Blue Jays while chasing down a ball in the outfield.