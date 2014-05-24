2B Jason Kipnis, on the disabled list since April 30 with a strained right oblique, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday night at Triple-A Columbus.

LHP T.J. House made his first major league start and took the loss, allowing five runs on 11 hits over six innings. He’ll likely get at least one more turn in the rotation. “He gave up a lot of hits, paid for some of his mistakes,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But saying all that, he kept his poise. The outs he got, with the groundball -- the double-play type -- that’s what’ll make him really effective. As you learn hitters and learn the league, he has enough there to learn the league and be successful.”

1B Nick Swisher wasn’t in Friday’s lineup because of right knee soreness. Manager Terry Francona said the inside of Swisher’s knee has been “pretty tender and it’s just getting a little bit worse.” Francona said he didn’t think Swisher was a disabled list candidate.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was not in the lineup Friday night against the Orioles. Cabrera, who was hit on the left knee by a pitch Wednesday, and manager Terry Francona said his right foot has also been bothering him due to a foul ball. Cabrera had an MRI on Friday. “He went this morning. He’s OK. He’s very sore, but he’s OK,” Francona said.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall continues to hit well, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and raising his average to .381. “It’s amazing what you see when guys get confident. They start to understand what they’re doing,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He started off the year with a high batting average, hitting a lot of singles and doubles. Now he’s starting to drive the ball, and he’s turning on pitches, and he’s becoming more dangerous.”