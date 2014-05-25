2B Jason Kipnis, who is the on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained right oblique, began a rehab assignment Friday night for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate Columbus. He started at second base and went 0-for-2 with an RBI over five innings in his first action since April 29. Kipnis also was flawless defensively. He was an All-State last season in second full year as a starter.

1B Nick Swisher was held out in the lineup again Saturday after missing the previous day because of right knee tenderness. Swisher is batting .211 with three home runs and 18 RBIs this season in 47 games. “Swisher is probably going to play (Sunday),” manager Terry Francona said.

CF Michael Bourn has been one of the Indians hottest hitters and has been effective setting the table at the leadoff spot. Bourn has hit in eight consecutive games, with a home run and two RBIs over that span.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his second consecutive game against the Orioles because of contusions on his left knee and right foot. Cabrera is batting .259 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 47 games. Manager Terry Francona said Cabrera is close to getting back in the lineup. “I think we’ll wait one more day, but we’ll see,” Francona said. “But he moved around real well today.”

3B Lonnie Chisenhall has been dominant against the Orioles this series. He is 6-for-12 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs with four runs over three games in Baltimore. Chisenhall is batting .382 this season.

LF Michael Brantley got his league-leading sixth assist when he threw out Orioles C Steve Clevenger trying to stretch a single in the sixth. Brantley also extended his hitting to 10 games with a single later that inning. “He’s taking teams out of rallies because of his consistent play,” manager Terry Francona said.