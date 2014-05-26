2B Jason Kipnis, who is the on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique, played his second rehab assignment Saturday night for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate Columbus and a two-run homer. He has not played for Cleveland since April 29. Kipnis also was flawless defensively. ”We thought about bringing him back for (Monday),“ Francona said. ”Our medical people tried to talk some sense into me and they did. He’s going to play tomorrow and join the team later in the week. Kipnis was an All-Star last season in second full year as a starter.

C Carlos Santana batted second Sunday for the Indians, but manager Terry Francona said that is not a long-term move as Jason Kipnis, who is on the disabled list, is close to returning to the team and will take over that role. Because of the number of lefties in their lineup, Francona thought Santana would benefit from being higher in the lineup. “Carlos saw so many pitches yesterday, I thought getting him in-between some of those lefties would be good,” Francona said. “It’s not ideal having him hit second. That’s not where he’s gonna hit for his career. But for today, I thought he could help us.” Santana went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run in the series finale with the Orioles.

1B Nick Swisher returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the past two games with right knee tenderness. He went 0-for-2 with an RBI. Swisher is batting .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs on the season in 48 games.

CF Michael Bourn extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single. He is batting .400 (16-for-40) with a homer and two RBIs over that span.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his third consecutive game against the Orioles because of contusions on his left knee and right foot, but he inched closer to returning to the lineup for the next series opener against the White Sox. Cabrera is batting .259 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 47 games. “(Cab) is going to come out to run and we’ll get him up to full speed,” Francona said prior to Sunday’s game in Baltimore. “I think we’ll be okay. We’ll wait and see how he reacts to it. He’ll most likely play tomorrow.”

3B Lonnie Chisenhall was dominant against the Orioles this series, He went 7-15 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs with four runs scored over the four-game series in Baltimore. Chisenhall is batting .381 on the season. Indians manager Terry Francona likes Chisenhall batting fourth of the lineup because he’s been able to stay consistent at that spot. “He’s been our hottest hitter,” Francona said.