2B Jason Kipnis will re-join the Indians on Tuesday in Chicago prior to the second of a three-game series against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Kipnis won’t start that game, but could be activated off the 15-day disabled list, which he’s been on retroactive to May 1 with a right oblique strain. Kipnis was scheduled to play his last injury-rehab game Sunday night, with the plan to play his first nine-inning game since getting injured. Kipnis could return to the Indians’ lineup as soon as May 28 for the final game of the series against Chicago. “I don’t know if you can be careful,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “We’re not going to play him 10 in a row. We don’t need to do that. That’s not fair to him. But having him back will be a nice lift for us. He brings, even when he’s got three games under his belt, you know, other teams have to respect who he is and what he can do. So, that’ll be a nice guy to have back.”

C/INF Carlos Santana was a late scratch from the starting lineup for the Indians on Sunday in a 6-2 loss against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Santana was supposed to be the designated hitter, but was scratched just before the game because of an illness. After the game, Indians manager Terry Francona said there might be concussion-like symptoms involved, after Santana took a foul tip May 25 off his mask. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera took over the designated hitter role and INF Justin Sellers played shortstop. Santana is only hitting .159 with six home runs and 17 RBIs through 50 games. “Well, he was sick, but because he got that foul tip, we had to be cautious with him,” Francona said. “We don’t know if he’s sick or has concussion-like symptoms. So, we’ve sent him back to the hotel and we’ll re-evaluate him and go from there.”

1B Nick Swisher came into a game against the White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field hitting just .209 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games. Swisher got the start at first and went 1-for-3 against his former team, before leaving for a pinch-hitter in the eighth because of lingering problems in both knees. Swisher was seen limping around before the decision to pinch hit for him. “His knees are grabbing at him a little bit,” manager Terry Francona said. “His right one was bothering him before and his left one grabbed at him today, when he was running down the line, so we got him out of there. He already had a checkup scheduled when we get home on the off-day (May 29), but now when we’re on the road. You’re a little bit at the mercy of other people, so we’ll work on it (here).” Francona bristled when asked about Swisher’s season-long slump before the game. “We want everybody to get hot,” Francona said. “Again, guys that are good, with track records, as long as they stay healthy they’re going to get to their level. They always do, and you just hope that when they do, there’s some production that comes with it. He’s too good a hitter to stay there, where he’s been.”

RHP Josh Tomlin dropped to 3-2 by taking the loss in a 6-2 Indians defeat against the White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Tomlin struck out eight, but his pitch count got a little high (100 in five-plus innings) and he allowed a two-out three-run homer to Chicago DH Dayan Viciedo in the third inning. “He had a high pitch count, but he kept the ball down,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “We get a two-out error and then he got to two strikes on both of the next two hitters and he left breaking balls up -- one for the line drive to right (by Gillaspie) and one for the home run, which was a huge turn in the game.”

SS Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the Indians’ lineup Sunday in a 6-2 loss against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera didn’t start May 23-25 with a left knee issue, but pinch hit against the Orioles May 25. He was originally slated to start at shortstop against Chicago. He shifted to designated hitter right before the game, when C/INF Carlos Santana was scratched because of illness. Cabrera went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. “He actually pinch hit (recently) and he’s doing better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He worked hard to kind of get back quick because he was pretty sore. And I don’t think he feels great, but he’s plenty good to play. You start getting to this point of the year where you get games under your belt and the travel ... everyone feels a little beat up.”

RHP Justin Masterson (2-3, 5.32) is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox in the middle game of a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. The 29-year-old Masterson will be pitching on four days rest after dropping his previous start May 22 at Baltimore while throwing on just three days rest. He took a shutout into the sixth inning against the Orioles before giving up five runs with two outs in the inning. Masterson has a 9-5 record with a 2.35 ERA in 26 games (21 starts) against the White Sox.