C/INF Carlos Santana was placed on the 7-day disabled list on Tuesday with concussion-like symptoms, retroactive to May 26. He began experiencing concussion-like symptoms after being struck in the head by a foul tip in his last start at catcher last Sunday at Baltimore. He did not play on Monday against the White Sox. “When he showed up today there were too many symptoms that were concussion-related,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

INF Jesus Aguilar was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. He last appeared with the Indians in four games over a five-day span from May 15-19, collecting his first major league hit and RBI on May 19 vs. Detroit and going 1-for-3 with two RBIs in a 5-4, 10.0-inning win over the Tigers. He’s spent the rest of the season so far in Columbus, hitting .286 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 42 games.

INF Nick Swisher was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with left knee hyperextension. He has been bothered by right knee soreness for much of the past week and was removed from yesterday’s game in Chicago in the 8th inning. “Yesterday when he was running down to first his left knee (got) hyperextended and it got real stiff,” Francona said. “We’re getting him looked at (on Wednesday) and then we’ll know how to treat him.”

C George Kottaras joined the team on Tuesday after the Indians selected his contract from Triple-A Columbus. Signed by Cleveland on April 3, he has appeared in 14 games with the Columbus (5-42, .119) around a four-day stint in Cleveland.

RHP Justin Masterson was working on his usual four days rest after falling in his last start last Thursday at Baltimore. His previous start came on just three days rest. He didn’t work long on Tuesday in a rain-shortened three inning outing. Masterson allowed one run on four hits while striking out three and walking two. “Masty had thrown a lot of pitches but he managed to get out of there with just the one -- and that was actually a really good pitch,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

RHP Blake Wood was designated for assignment by the Indians on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for C George Kottaras. Wood went 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in seven relief appearances for Cleveland before he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on April 21. Wood, 28, had a 1.13 ERA in nine outings for Columbus.