RHP Corey Kluber struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings Friday in his 5-2 win over Colorado. In six starts in the month of May Kluber was 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA. In 43 innings in he struck out 60 and walked nine. “I’ve always said that strikeouts are a product of making good pitches,” Kluber said. “It’s not like I go out there and try for strikeouts.”

RHP Zach McAllister threw a two-inning simulated game Friday, throwing 30 pitches in each inning. McAllister has been on the disabled list since May 22 with a strained lower back. Manager Terry Francona said McAllister could make a minor league rehab start sometime next week.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera came into Friday’s game in a 1-for-22 slide, but he belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Despite that 1-for-22 streak Cabrera is still hitting .311 over his last 19 games, with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

OF Michael Brantley’s double in the fifth inning Friday extended his home hitting streak to 19 games, which established a club record for longest hitting streak by an Indians player at Progressive Field in the 20-year history of the ballpark. Brantley had shared the old record of 18 games with Kenny Lofton (1996) and Roberto Alomar (2000).