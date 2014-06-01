RHP Trevor Bauer pitched six strong innings on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk, but he didn’t get the win in the 7-6 victory over the Rockies. “The team won; that’s all that matters,” Bauer said. “I was able to contribute, especially on a day when I didn’t feel my best. I’ll take that every time.”

INF Mike Aviles had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in the win over Colorado on Saturday. Although Aviles is a part-time player, he is third on the Indians with 21 RBIs. “He knows he’s going to play more than the average guy who doesn’t start, so he stays in shape and stays ready,” manager Terry Francona said. “You almost go looking for ways to get him into games.”

3B Lonnie Chisenhall, a left-handed hitter, is leading the Indians in batting with a .369 average, and he’s shown tremendous improvement this season against left-handed pitchers. Last year, Chisenhall hit .111 vs. left-handers. This year vs. lefties he is hitting .563 (9-for-16).

OF Michael Brantley went 0-for-4 Saturday, snapping his club record 19-game home hitting streak. The longest hitting streak at Progressive Field by an opposing player is 22 games by Texas SS Elvis Andrus.