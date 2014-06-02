RHP Zach McAllister will make a rehab start at Class A Lake County on Wednesday. McAllister has been on the disabled list since May 22 with a strained lower back.

3B/C Carlos Santana remains on the seven-day concussion disabled list, but hopes to be activated sometime this week. “Carlos thinks he can play Wednesday, but the trainers feel Friday is more realistic,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Danny Salazar, who started the season in the major league rotation, has struggled in three starts since being optioned to Triple-A Columbus, going 0-3 with a 7.11 ERA. Indians manager Terry Francona said his reports are that Salazar pitched better than those numbers but is still working on some mechanical adjustments to his delivery.

OF Michael Bourn belted his first career walk-off home run Sunday, a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Indians a 6-4 win over Colorado. “It was a really good moment I won’t forget,” said Bourn. “I was happy not just because I hit a walkoff, but that we got the sweep against a good team.” He went 4-for-12 and drove in three runs in the weekend series.