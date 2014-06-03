RHP Mark Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, and the Indians called up LHP Nick Hagadone. Lowe, who was recalled from Columbus on May 22, appeared in four games with the Indians and had a 2.08 ERA.

LHP Nick Hagadone was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. “Nick has been on a roll down there, and with Boston having so many left-handed hitters, we felt it brought more balance to our ‘pen,” manager Terry Francona said. In 18 appearances at Columbus, Hagadone was 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA while averaging 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings and holding opposing batters to a .222 batting average.

RHP Justin Masterson struck out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning Monday, fanning LF Jonny Gomes, RF Grady Sizemore and SS Stephen Drew. According to research done by the Indians, Masterson is the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out the side on nine pitches. “In the moment, I didn’t realize it. I just realized it was strike, strike, see you,” said Masterson, who threw seven shutout innings and got the win.