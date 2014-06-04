LHP T.J. House was not involved in the decision, but pitched 5 2/3 solid innings Tuesday night, in the Indians’ 5-3 win over Boston. House was most proud of holding Boston designated hitter David Ortiz hitless in three at-bats. “I watched him on TV in junior high school. It’s pretty cool to get the chance to face him and have some success,” said House.

1B Nick Swisher is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime during the Indians’ 10-game road trip that begins Friday. Swisher has been on the disabled list since May 27 with a hyperextended knee.

OF Michael Bourn’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the deciding runs in the Indians’ 5-3 win over Boston Tuesday. The Indians are 5-0 in the first five games of their six-game homestand, and Bourn is hitting .421 (8-for-19) in those five games. “I think he feels good about himself. He understands the kind of impact he can have on our team and he’s enjoying it immensely,” said manager Terry Francona.

LHP Nick Hagadone, in his first appearance since his recall from Triple-A Columbus, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three with no walks to get the win in Tuesday’s game. It was Hagadone’s first major league appearance since Sept. 18, 2013. “Nick was on a nice roll at Triple-A and we felt it was a good time to get him back here,” said manager Terry Francona. “That was a big leverage situation he came into tonight and he handled it well.”