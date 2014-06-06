RHP Zach McAllister allowed three runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings Thursday in a rehab start for Class A Lake County. He will make a second rehab start at either Double-A Akron or Triple-A Columbus before being activated off the disabled list. McAllister has been sidelined since May 22 with a strained lower back.

OF Bradley Zimmer was selected in the first round by the Indians from the University of San Francisco with 21st overall pick in the draft Thursday. The left-handed hitter batted .368 in 54 games with 10 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 21 stolen bases, a .461 on-base percentage and a .573 slugging percentage this season. He is the younger brother of RHP Kyle Zimmer, who was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2012.

OF Mike Papi of the University of Virginia was drafted by the Indians with the 38th overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A. Papi is hitting .297 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs for the Cavaliers, who are still alive in the NCAA tournament. He has 53 walks in 262 plate appearances, boosting his on-base percentage to .445.

LHP Justus Sheffield of Tullahoma (Tenn.) High School was taken by the Indians with their second first-round pick, which was No. 31 overall and came as compensation for the Baltimore Orioles signing free agent RHP Ubaldo Jimenez. Sheffield was named the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year after going 10-0 with a 0.34 ERA along with 131 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.