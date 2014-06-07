RHP Trevor Bauer battled Rangers starter Yu Darvish as both players overcame rough patches to work past the sixth inning. Bauer gave up four runs on five hits and two walks. He left with a no-decision as the Indians and Rangers were tied, 4-4, with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Two batters after Bauer left, Cleveland reliever Marc Rzepczynski gave up the lead as Texas DH Michael Choice homered.

C/INF Carlos Santana (concussion symptoms) was activated from the seven-day disabled list. He was hit by a foul tip to the helmet on May 25.

C Yan Gomes couldn’t make the tag in the right spot on two critical plays at the plate. Texas C Chris Gimenez slid just under Gomes’ tag for the Rangers’ second run of the second inning. The throw from LF Michael Brantley was on time, but Gomes had to jump to catch it. Gomes still appeared to have time to get the out, but his tag near Gimenez’s knee was too late as Gimenez’s foot crossed the plate. In the eighth, the Rangers added an insurance run on a similar play. Indians CF Michael Bourn caught Adrian Beltre’s fly out in shallow center and made an on-target throw, but Rangers SS Elvis Andrus slid around Cleveland C Yan Gomes’ tag.

CF Michael Bourn had a rough night. He went 0-for-5 at the plate with four strikeouts. Then his chance at redemption went awry when he caught an Adrian Beltre fly in shallow center and made an on-the-money throw to catcher Yan Gomes, trying to nab Elvis Andrus attempting to tag and score from third. But Andrus slid around Gomes’ glove for an insurance run.

SS Asdrubel Cabrera tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. That followed a double in the third when he scored on 1B Lonnie Chisenhall’s three-run home run. Cabrera finished 3-for-5 and a triple short of the cycle.