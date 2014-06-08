1B Carlos Santana had a deuces wild kind of day. Santana went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBIs, two walks and a two-run home run.

RF David Murphy went 0-for-3 on Friday in his first game back at Globe Life Park since he left the Rangers to sign with the Indians last offseason. But Murphy came back strong on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a double and driving in a run on a sacrifice fly to tie it at 1 in the top of the fourth.

RHP Josh Tomlin, from Tyler, Texas, had his deepest outing of the season, pitching into the ninth in his first trip to his home state in this campaign. “I grew up here so that kind of heat, I’d rather have it hot like that,” Tomlin said. “You sweat a little bit and get a little better grip on the ball.” Tomlin left after giving up a single to Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre to start the ninth. Tomlin held Texas to three runs on seven hits to set up Cleveland for the win.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall homered in the series opener on Friday and stayed hot on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, an RBI and a run. His single in the top of the seventh scored Michael Brantley from second and kicked a key four-run rally into gear.