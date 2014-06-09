FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
June 10, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF David Murphy continued a productive weekend in his return to his former team. Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double and he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly on Sunday.

SS Asdrubel Cabrera tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. That followed a double in the third when he scored on 1B Lonnie Chisenhall’s three-run home run. Cabrera finished 3-for-5 and a triple short of the cycle.

RHP Justin Masterson was effective, throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and striking out six. However, it could have easily been even better as one of the runs came on a wild pitch and Masterson struck out Rangers 1B Donnie Murphy on the next pitch after the wild one.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall went 2-for-4 and scored two runs in the Indians win over the Rangers on Sunday. Chisenhall is now 57-for-156 on the season and his .365 average would lead the majors if he had enough plate appearances to qualify for league-leader status.

