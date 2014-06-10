2B Jason Kipnis, Cleveland’s All-Star second baseman, seems to be finding his groove. He was 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in the four hole in the Indians’ 17-7 victory over Texas on Monday night. Since returning from a stint on the disabled list, Kipnis is hitting .285 with five RBIs and four walks over an 11-game stretch, but he was 6-for-16 in the four-game series with Texas. “He’s not in midseason form,” manager Terry Francona said. “There’s no doubt he’ll get hot and you’ll see the numbers change. The fact that he’s hitting fourth shows you how we feel. The more at-bats he gets while he’s healthy ... he’ll be fine.”

LHP T.J. House (0-1, 5.24 ERA) took a no-decision despite plenty of offensive support in Cleveland’s 17-7 victory over Texas on Monday. The 24-year-old House couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning after giving up six runs on six hits and two walks in his fourth major-league start. “The hope is he’ll find it and start throwing ground balls and he never did,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

RF David Murphy finished off his homecoming to Arlington with one more hit in five at-bats in a 17-7 victory over Texas, his former team before joining Cleveland through free agency in the offseason. Over the four-game series in Arlington, Texas, Murphy, who is hitting .289 on the season, went 6-for-16 with two doubles, and two RBIs.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall registered one of the best days in major-league history, becoming only the fourth player since 1920 to have five hits, three home runs and nine RBIs against Texas in a 17-7 victory. He has 28 RBIs in his last 19 games, including 22 over a 10-game stretch in the last week. “I‘m stating the obvious .. that’s a huge night,” manager Terry Francona said. “What he’s turning into is fun to watch. It’s happening right before our eyes.” Said Chisenhall, who has seven home runs and 32 RBIs after not hitting any homers and recording zero RBIs in the first month: “A day like today is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s a rare feat. I‘m happy I’ve accomplished it. I‘m enjoying it as much as I can.”