RHP Corey Kluber surrendered six runs, three earned, on six hits, one a home run, while walking two and striking out five in five innings. “The line is I don’t believe is indicative of the stuff he had,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. Kluber lost for the first time since April 29, snapping his four-game winning streak. It was also the first time he failed to pitch into the seventh inning in seven starts. “I wasn’t at my best, but I wasn’t terrible,” Kluber said.

RHP Zach McAllister made his second minor league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Columbus, allowing two runs on three hits, two of them home runs, and two walks over six innings, while striking out six at Charlotte. McAllister, who went on the disabled list May 22 with a low back strain, threw 94 pitches, 62 for strikes.

1B Nick Swisher went 0-for-2 and struck out in the first game of a doubleheader for Double-A Akron in an 8-1 loss to Binghamton in his first minor league rehab game. Swisher went on the disabled list May 27 with a left knee hyperextension.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring a run. He is hitting .500, 16-for-32, during the streak, with four home runs and 16 RBIs. Chisenhall raised his season average to .388.