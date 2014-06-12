1B Carlos Santana’s batting average remains on the puny side, at .178, but he does draw walks. He is second in the majors with 47 walks even though he missed nine games on the concussion list from May 26 to June 4. He has walked in 33 of 56 games and has a .342 on-base percentage. “One of the reasons we kept him in the four-hole so long is because he kept taking his walks, getting on base,” Francona said.

1B Nick Swisher played five innings Tuesday for Double-A Akron and was scheduled to play nine innings Wednesday night for Akron on a rehab assignment. He is scheduled to fly Thursday to Boston, where the Indians will open a four-game series. “We’ll go from there,” manager Terry Francona said. Swisher is on the disabled list with a left knee hyperextension. He was hitting just .211 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 games and 185 at-bats before the injury.

RHP Josh Tomlin will make his seventh start Thursday after being recalled May 6 from Triple-A Columbus. He is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA in four career games, three of them starts, against the Red Sox.

RHP Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings Tuesday against the Royals, but it was less than an impressive outing. “They hit the ball at people,” manager Terry Francona said. “He kept the ball down, which was good, but they squared up five out of six.”

SS Asdrubal Cabrera got the day off. “I thought it was good for him to have it,” manager Terry Francona said. “There’s nothing going on (injury wise). (Bench coach Brad Mills) just checked with him and asked if it would help, and he said yes. That’s generally what we do unless we are adamant somebody needs a day off. Just say, ‘This is here if you want it, need it, if it’s good for you.’ And wait for their reaction. Me and Millsy work through it every night.” Cabrera committed his 11th error Tuesday, which leads all American League shortstops.