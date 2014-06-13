RHP Zach McAllister, on the DL since May 22 with a lower back strain, is scheduled to throw 65 pitches in a rehab start on Saturday and is in line to return to the Indians and start next Thursday.

2B Jason Kipnis drove in the Indians’ only two runs on Thursday and had two hits in extending his huitting streak to 10 straight games.

DH Jason Giambi was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday for the third time this season, this time with left knee inflammation.

1B/DH Nick Swisher (knee) was activated from the disabled list and was in the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, much to the delight of the Boston fans, who continue to boo him from his days with the Yankees. Swisher came in a .321 lifetime hitter against Jon Lester.

RHP Josh Tomlin threw a season-high 107 pitches in 5 2/3 innings in suffering the loss Thursday night. The pitch count was his highest since he threw 109 on May 27, 2011. He fell to 4-3 on the season.

RHP Justin Masterson, who won a pitchers’ duel with Boston’s John Lackey on June 2, faces Lackey and the team that traded him Masterson to Cleveland again in Game 2 of the series on Friday night. Masterson, who had been struggling, beat the Red Sox with seven shutout innings and a season-high 10 strikeouts and then also defeated the Texas Rangers to even his record at 4-4. He is averaging 8.33 strikeouts per nine innings this season and is 4-3 with a 3.66 ERA in eight career starts against his old team.

1B Lonnie Chisenhall, who has been on fire and came into Boston hitting a whopping .393, didn’t start for the Indians against Boston left-hander Jon Lester on Friday night. Chisenhall, hitting .474 this month, had never faced Lester but was 14-for-28 against lefties this season coming in. Manager Terry Francona had to fight the urge not to give baseball’s hottest hitter his first night off since May 17. “I almost did (play him),” Francona said. “Lonnie’s played a lot lately. Having him sitting over here ready to pinch-hit isn’t bad, either. I just kind of wanted to have some balance in our lineup with Lester.”

LF Michael Brantley continued his hot hitting Thursday. He went 2-for-4 and has gone 39-for-108 (.361) in hitting in 24 of his last 27 games. He also picked up his seventh assist of the season.