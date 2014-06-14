LHP T.J. House is slated to make his fifth career start on Saturday. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his last start on Monday against Texas, getting tagged for six runs -- five earned -- on six hits. He’s still looking for his first big-league win after going 1-2 in seven starts with Triple-A Columbus.

LHP Kyle Crockett was called up from Columbus for the second time this season. The 23-year-old, one of the organization’s top prospects, was promoted from Double-A Akron on May 16, becoming the first player from any team’s 2013 draft class to reach the majors. In 4 1/3 innings for the Indians, Crockett posted a 2.08 ERA with a .154 opponents’ batting average. After being optioned to Triple-A on May 22, he was sharp, allowing just one run in 8 2/3 innings.

LHP Nick Hagadone was sent down to Triple-A Columbus before the game. The struggling lefty was sent down to try and sort through his struggles. “In there is a good pitcher and a guy that has pretty special stuff,” Indians manager Terry Francona said . “We desperately want to tap into that. This is not cutting the cord. This is not giving up. When Hags is in our bullpen pitching like he can pitch, we’re going to be a better team.”

RHP Justin Masterson had his shortest outing of the season, allowing five runs in two-plus innings. His early control was certainly a sign that the sinker-baller was in for a short night. He walked four and didn’t strikeout anyone as each of the batters he walked scored. His previous shortest was his second start of the season, when he gave up six runs -- five earned -- in 3 2/3 innings against Minnesota.