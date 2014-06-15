RHP Corey Kluber will face Boston on Sunday in the finale of the four-game series. He went 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA in six starts in May. He recorded 60 strikeouts and just eight walks in those six outings, becoming just the fifth Cleveland pitcher since 1914 to fan at least 60 batters in a single month. His resume against the Red Sox isn’t as sparkling, though. In four appearances (three starts) vs. Boston, Kluber is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. On June 4, he allowed four runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

2B Jason Kipnis is starting to resemble the hitter he was last season. Cleveland’s cleanup hitter recorded his third three-hit game of the season Saturday while reaching base four times overall. Two of those three-hit games have come in the last six days. Kipnis is batting .261 with three homers and 21 RBIs one year after hitting .284 with 17 homers and 84 RBIs.

LHP T.J. House turned in a memorable performance in his first start at Fenway Park. After making his big-league debut on May 17, House allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts against the Red Sox. He has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his five starts and never has walked more than two batters. He threw a career-high 95 pitches Saturday. “I was having so much fun out there. Soaking it up,” he said of pitching at Fenway. “I stood out there for a second and kind of looked around and was like, ‘Man, this is great. A 102-year-old ballpark and I get to have my first one here.’ It was fun.”

LF Michael Brantley went 2-for-4 against Boston on Saturday and is batting .371 over his last 29 games, recording a hit in 26 of them. The No. 3 hitter in the lineup is piling up stats at the right time for the Indians, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brantley has a hit in 55 of 67 games this season, has recorded multiple hits in four straight games and also stole his ninth base of the season Saturday.