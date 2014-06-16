RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1 with a no-decision in his previous two starts, the no-decision coming against the Red Sox on June 4, worked the first 5 1/3 innings for another no-decision in Boston on Sunday. He threw 99 pitches, walked four and left on the short end of a 2-1 score.

RHP Zach McAllister (lower back strain) made a successful third rehab start Saturday, throwing four scoreless innings for Triple-A Columbus. However, no decision is made on what happens next, as LHP T.J. House is pitching well with McAllister out.

RHP Trevor Bauer will make his seventh major league start of the season when he opens a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. His one win this season came May 20 against the Detroit Tigers. He is 2-2 with a 2.15 ERA lifetime at Progressive Field, 1-1 with a 2.50 this season.

RHP Cody Allen pitched two perfect innings and got the win Sunday. In his past eight appearances, he is 1-0 with six saves, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 12 in 8 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .038 against him in those eight games.

DH Nick Swisher homered against the Boston Red Sox for the 16th time in his career Sunday, and it was an 11th-inning winner. The former New York Yankee, booed every time he came to the plate in the series, hit his first Fenway Park homer in two years, his fourth home run of a difficult season.

LF Michael Brantley continued his hot hitting with a first-inning home run that gave him a career-high 11 on the season. He had 10 each of the previous two seasons. He also picked up his second outfield assist of the series, his eighth of the season, in the bottom of the first, and he singled later in the game. He went 8-for-16 in the four-game series in Boston, 18-for-40 on the trip that ended Sunday. He is hitting .538 (14-for-26) during a seven-game hitting streak.