RHP Zach McAllister will be activated off the disabled list and will rejoin the rotation when he starts Thursday vs. the Angels. McAllister has been out since May 22 with a strained lower back.

LHP T.J. House was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Monday’s game. In five appearances, four starts, over two stints with the Indians, House was 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA.

RHP Mark Lowe was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Monday’s game. Manager Terry Francona said the move was necessary to add another arm to the bullpen after an 11-inning game in Boston on Sunday. In 20 appearances at Columbus, Lowe was 1-1 with nine saves and a 3.48 ERA.

LF Michael Brantley was removed from Monday’s game for precautionary reasons after a blow to the head-neck area suffered during a slide into second base in the third inning. He was replaced in left field by INF/OF Mike Aviles. “He got banged in the side of the head,” said manager Terry Francona after the game. “He passed all the concussion tests, which is good. His neck is a little stiff. We’ll see how he is when he comes in tomorrow.”