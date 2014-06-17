FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Echo Trending HP
June 18, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach McAllister will be activated off the disabled list and will rejoin the rotation when he starts Thursday vs. the Angels. McAllister has been out since May 22 with a strained lower back.

LHP T.J. House was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Monday’s game. In five appearances, four starts, over two stints with the Indians, House was 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA.

RHP Mark Lowe was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Monday’s game. Manager Terry Francona said the move was necessary to add another arm to the bullpen after an 11-inning game in Boston on Sunday. In 20 appearances at Columbus, Lowe was 1-1 with nine saves and a 3.48 ERA.

LF Michael Brantley was removed from Monday’s game for precautionary reasons after a blow to the head-neck area suffered during a slide into second base in the third inning. He was replaced in left field by INF/OF Mike Aviles. “He got banged in the side of the head,” said manager Terry Francona after the game. “He passed all the concussion tests, which is good. His neck is a little stiff. We’ll see how he is when he comes in tomorrow.”

