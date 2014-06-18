OF Bradley Zimmer, the Indians’ first round pick out of the University of San Francisco and the 21st player taken overall in this month’s draft, was officially signed Tuesday. Zimmer will report to the Indians’ short-season Class A Mahoning Valley (Ohio) team in the New York-Penn League.

RHP Josh Tomlin had a bizarre two-inning sequence in the Indians’ 9-3 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. In the fourth inning, Tomlin retired the side in order on seven pitches. In the fifth inning, he faced eight batters, threw 34 pitches and gave up four runs on five hits. “He was fighting his command the whole game,” manager Terry Francona said. “Even though he didn’t walk anyone, he wasn’t able to locate his fastball.”

3B Lonnie Chisenhall had a single and a home run in Tuesday’s game as he halted an 0-for-13 skid. Nevertheless, over his last 17 games. Chisenhall is hitting .387 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 62 at-bats.

LF Michael Brantley was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday due to continued discomfort in the head and neck area, the result of a collision at second base in Monday’s game. “He felt good when he got here, but when he started to ramp up for the game, he didn’t feel as good,” manager Terry Francona said. “We took him out of the lineup and sent him for more tests. With head injuries, we’re always going to err on the side of caution.”