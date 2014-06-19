RHP Zach McAllister was activated from the disabled list Wednesday, and he will start Friday against the Tigers. He was sidelined for a month due to a lower back strain.

LHP Josh Outman was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the Indians’ roster for the return of RHP Zach McAllister from the disabled list. Outman went 4-0 with a save and a 3.28 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season.

LF Michael Brantley is sidelined with what the team is calling a mild concussion. The injury was the result of a collision at second base during Monday’s game. Manager Terry Francona said the concussion was not serious enough for Brantley to be placed on the seven-day disabled list. Francona said Indians medical personnel believe Brantley could return to the lineup Saturday vs. Detroit. “I‘m feeling better every day,” Brantley said Wednesday. “Today I was able to hit off a tee and play some catch. It was a good workout. It’s all positive. I’ll be ready to go shortly.”