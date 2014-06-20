LHP Kyle Crockett got the biggest thrill of his brief major league career in his shortest outing. In the Indians’ 5-3 win over the Angels on Thursday, Crockett only faced one batter and threw five pitches, but he got his first major league victory. Crockett recorded the last out of the top of the 10th inning, and when the Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the 10th to win it, Crockett was the winner. “It’s an incredible feeling. I kind of snuck in there for the win,” he said.

DH Nick Swisher had one of the most dramatic hits possible: a walk-off grand slam on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning that turned a potential 3-1 Indians loss into a 5-3 victory over the Angels. “I’ve never hit a walk-off grand slam in my life. I‘m giddy,” Swisher said.

RHP Justin Masterson, who lasted only two innings in his previous start, was much better Thursday, pitching seven innings and holding the Angels to one run on four hits. “He was in and out with his command early, but then he settled down and got into a rhythm,” manager Terry Francona said.

LF Michael Brantley missed Thursday’s game as he continues to recover from a mild concussion he sustained in Monday’s game. Brantley is scheduled to go through a full pregame workout Friday, and if all goes well, he should be back in the lineup Saturday.