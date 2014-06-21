RHP Corey Kluber, was 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA in six starts in the month of May. In the month of June, however, he is 0-1 with three no decisions and a 4.18 ERA. The best of his four starts in June came Friday, when he pitched seven innings and held the Tigers to two runs. “He dodged his way through a really good lineup, gave us seven innings, and got deep into the game. He did a good job,” said Manager Terry Francona.

RHP Zach McAllister was optioned to Triple-A Columbus Friday. The move was made because the Indians, with two off days next week, won’t need a fifth starter until July 1. McAllister is expected to be recalled on July 1 to rejoin the rotation.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Pestano, who was one of the best eighth-inning setup men in the American League a few years ago, struggled the last couple years, spending equal time in Cleveland and Columbus. In 25 relief appearances with Columbus this year Pestano was 2-3 with a 1.78 ERA. “He’s to be commended for that,” said Manager Terry Francona. “He was one of the best eighth inning guys in the league a couple years ago. Then he loses his role and gets sent down. But everyone down there said he handled it really well.”

OF Michael Brantley singled in a pinch hitting appearance in the ninth inning Friday. It was Brantley’s first appearance in a game since June 16, when he suffered a mild concussion in a collision at second base. Manager Terry Francona said Brantley will likely be in the starting lineup Saturday.