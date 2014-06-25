2B Jason Kipnis has 26 hits since returning from the disabled list May 28, but only four have been for extra bases, three of them doubles. He hit a triple Tuesday, and he was thrown out attempting to stretch it into a inside-the-park homer in the 13th inning. In those 24 games, he has a .280 slugging percentage and nine RBIs. “He has felt he has not gotten into a real good rhythm yet,” manager Terry Francona said. “He has a presence at the plate, but from the time I’ve been around Kip, he will get hot, and he will get real hot. It just hasn’t happened yet.” Kipnis, who missed a month with a strained right oblique muscle, is hitting .247 with three home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

SS Francisco Lindor was selected to participate for the World team in the Futures Game to be played July 13 as part of the All-Star Game festivities. “There’s a lot to like,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Good kid, and has a lot of talent. It’s a big compliment to him that he got invited to that game.” Lindor, the eighth player taken in the 2011 draft, is hitting .281/.360/.403 with six home runs and 43 RBIs in 72 games at Double-A Akron. At 20, Lindor is one of the youngest players in Double-A this season.

1B Carlos Santana had four hits and two walks, reaching base the first six times he batted in a 14-inning loss to Arizona on Tuesday. His two-run homer in the 11th gave Cleveland an 8-6 lead that the bullpen could not hold. “He’s back to what we need,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “We’ve said all along, when he gets back, it won’t be just singles. It’s good to get him back in our lineup hitting like that.” Santana had two singles, a double and a homer.

1B/DH Nick Swisher was given a start off Monday, when Cleveland began a two-game interleague series at Arizona, although he was used as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of the Indians’ 9-8, 14-inning loss. C/1B Carlos Santana, who played third base earlier in the season, started at first base with groundball pitcher RHP Justin Masterson on the mound. “With ‘Masty’ pitching, kinda wanted to take our infield defense first,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Moving Carlos after not playing third (recently) didn’t seem to make a ton of sense. I don’t know what we’re going to do tomorrow, we’ll see.” Swisher’s knees are fine, Francona said. Swisher was activated from the disabled list June 12 after recovering from a hyperextended left knee.

RHP Mark Lowe, the last man out of the bullpen, gave up a run on two hits and an intentional walk in one-third of an inning while taking the loss in a 9-8, 14-inning defeat at Arizona on Tuesday. “It’s one of those games stuff went up and down, up and down, up and down,” Lowe said. “It’s a marathon.”